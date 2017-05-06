Eizin Suzuki – Light falls of board walk

Eizin Suzuki known worldwide as an illustrator and designer from Japan. Many of his works are inspired by holiday life. He also collaborated with a lot of Japanese magazine and musician such as Tatsuro Yamashita, Eiichi Ohtaki to draw their cover.
Related Post
Adolphe Appia – In DepthMany of the modern visual arts are influenced by stage design and one of the reasons is that over the years masters in this field have solved one of the most complex issues, and that is building stunn...
Chris Foss – TravellerChristopher "Chris" F. Foss (born 1946 in Guernsey, Channel Islands) is a British artist and science fiction illustrator. He is best known for his science fiction book covers. (more…)
Yuri Shwedoff – post-apocalyptic artWas born in 1991. In 2008 graduated from the painting department of the Moscow Academic Art Lyceum of the Russian Academy of Arts. In 2008, nominated for the Medal of the Russian Academy of Fine Arts ...